Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) observed Constitution Day on 26th November by organising an academic talk on the theme “Constitution of India: Reflections from Ancient Indian Jurisprudence”, exploring the philosophical and ethical foundations of law and justice in ancient Indian traditions and their relevance to contemporary constitutional thought.

Organised by the Discipline of Political Science at KKHSOU, the lecture was delivered by Professor Ramesh Chandra Borpatragohain, distinguished legal expert and former Advocate General of Assam.

During his address, Professor Borpatragohain discussed the principles of law, righteousness, morality and justice reflected in ancient Indian philosophical and scriptural traditions. Drawing upon the Vedas and other classical Indian texts, he outlined ten fundamental tenets of law, highlighting the importance of righteousness, moral conduct, virtues and ethical responsibility in building a just society.

He emphasised that the concept of law in ancient India extended beyond legal rules and institutions, encompassing a broader moral and spiritual framework rooted in Dharma.

The speaker also examined the philosophical foundations of equality in ancient Indian jurisprudence. Referring to various scriptural traditions, including ideas reflected in the Manusmriti, he discussed the conceptualisation of equality and the need for critical engagement with ancient legal and philosophical texts to understand their perspectives on justice, social order and human relationships.

Professor Borpatragohain further stressed the importance of revisiting the Constitution in the context of India's ancient legal, ethical and philosophical heritage. He observed that dialogue between constitutional principles and indigenous intellectual traditions could enrich contemporary understanding of justice, morality, equality and governance while reconnecting constitutional discourse with the country's civilisational and spiritual heritage.

The programme was attended by Professor Pranab Saikia, Registrar of KKHSOU, and Professor N. N. Sarma, Director of the Bankinkanta Kakati Centre for Indian Knowledge System, among other university officials.

The event brought together faculty members, scholars and learners, providing an academic platform to discuss the philosophical foundations of the Indian Constitution and the relevance of ancient Indian jurisprudential thought in contemporary society.