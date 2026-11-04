KKHSOU Memorial Lecture Revisits Bhupen Hazarika’s Role in 1980s People’s Cultural Movement

Guwahati: The Bhupen Hazarika School of Mass Communication of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University organised the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Annual Lecture today at the University’s Khanapara City Campus. The programme started with a welcome address by Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Director of Bhupen Hazarika School of Mass Communication, who highlighted the immense contributions of Bhupen Hazarika as a legendary artist, humanist, and cultural ambassador. He observed that Dr. Hazarika’s creative expressions transcended the boundaries of music and art, reflecting the aspirations, struggles, and collective consciousness of the Assamese people. His songs and cultural interventions, he noted, continue to resonate with generations, embodying the spirit of social justice, human dignity, and Assamese identity.

Renowned artist and cultural personality Loknath Goswami delivered the memorial lecture on “আশীৰ দশকৰ জনসাংস্কৃতিক আন্দোলন আৰু ভূপেন হাজৰিকা”, which translates to “The People's Cultural Movement of the 1980s and Bhupen Hazarika.” Drawing upon his personal experiences and close association with the cultural milieu of the period, Goswami offered an insightful account of the emergence and evolution of the people's cultural movement in Assam during the turbulent 1980s.

In his address, Goswami reflected on how Dr. Bhupen Hazarika guided a parallel cultural movement through his music, creative expressions, and active engagement with the socio-political realities of the time. He discussed the role of cultural initiatives in responding to the prevailing circumstances, including the Assam Movement, and highlighted how songs, performances, and collective artistic expressions became powerful instruments of social awareness, solidarity, and public engagement.

The lecture was enriched by Goswami’s intimate recollections of his personal experiences with Dr. Hazarika and other cultural personalities of the period. Through expressive story and musical nostalgia, he brought alive the vibrant cultural atmosphere of the 1980s, offering the audience a glimpse into the artistic collaborations, ideological conversations, and cultural engagements that shaped the people's movement. His live portrayal of some of Dr. Hazarika’s iconic songs added a memorable dimension to the programme, captivating the audience and creating an atmosphere of deep cultural appreciation.

The memorial lecture provided an opportunity for participants to revisit an important chapter in Assam’s cultural history and reflect on the enduring relevance of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s artistic and humanistic legacy. It also underscored the significance of documenting and engaging with the cultural movements that have contributed to the region’s collective identity and social consciousness.

The programme concluded with closing remarks by Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar, KKHSOU, who expressed his appreciation for the enriching lecture and highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the intellectual and cultural heritage of Assam through academic engagements and memorial programmes.

The auditorium was packed to capacity, with the event attended by university faculty members, research scholars, students, and participants from guest institutions. The programme served as a meaningful tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to celebrating the contributions of distinguished cultural personalities and fostering dialogue on Assam’s rich cultural and intellectual traditions.