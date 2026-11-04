Monkey Attacks Primary School Students in Kaliabor

Guwahati: A group of monkeys has caused concern in Kaliabor after attacking students at two primary schools. The animals had earlier caused panic at Garubandha Primary School, where they reportedly targeted students on several occasions over the past few days. After a brief lull, the monkeys have resumed their attacks, shifting their focus to Lambodar Barua Bagjan Primary School, where several students were injured in the latest incident.

Several students sustained injuries in a monkey attack at the school on Tuesday. Taking serious note of the situation, Barnali Muktiar, president of the local Jakhalabandha Gaon Panchayat, has requested for forest officers to assist in protecting students from monkey attacks from

However, people believe the temporary security measures will not provide a lasting solution to the problem.

They have urged the state government and the Forest Department to take immediate and effective steps to control the monkey menace and ensure the safety of schoolchildren.