KKHSOU Organises Orientation Programme On Employment Opportunities And Higher Education

Guwahati: Today, the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, through its Career Counselling and Placement Cell, organised a Career Awareness and Orientation Programme on ‘Employment Opportunities and Higher Education at Khanapara campus. The programme aimed to familiarise ongoing learners with diverse career opportunities, competitive examinations, employment prospects and avenues for higher education, while providing them with practical guidance for making informed career decisions.

The programme was attended by Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar of KKHSOU, Prof. Ranjan Dutta Kalita, Dean (Academic) and Chairperson of the Career Counselling and Placement Cell, Prof. Nripendra Narayan Sarma, Director, Maniram Dewan School of Management, KKHSOU, faculty members and learners from different disciplines. The resource persons were Dr. Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Director, Directorate of Career Advancement, Assam down town University, and Shri Sailen Baishya, a prominent competitive examination mentor, quizmaster and author.

In his welcome speech, Prof. Ranjan Dutta Kalita highlighted the significance of career guidance in helping learners identify suitable academic and professional pathways. The programme underscored the need to equip learners with relevant information and guidance to navigate an increasingly diverse and evolving employment landscape.

Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar, KKHSOU, addressed the gathering and shared his perspectives on the importance of career awareness and academic advancement.

The first technical session was conducted by Dr. Rimjhim Baruah Borah, who shared her perspectives on career development, employability, higher education and professional advancement. Drawing on her extensive experience in academia, human resource management, corporate engagement and student development, she highlighted various aspects of career planning and the opportunities available to learners.

The second session featured Shri Sailen Baishya, who spoke on competitive examinations and related career opportunities. A well-known quizmaster and author of several books on competitive examinations, he shared insights drawn from his two decades of experience in mentoring aspirants. His session focused on competitive examination preparation and the importance of systematic planning and sustained effort in pursuing career goals.

An interactive question-and-answer session followed the presentations, providing learners with an opportunity to engage directly with the resource persons. Participants raised queries on career prospects, competitive examinations, higher education and professional development. The interaction enabled learners to seek clarification on issues relevant to their academic and career aspirations.

Prof. Nripendra Narayan Sarma, Director, Maniram Dewan School of Management, also addressed the gathering, sharing his views on career development and the importance of academic and professional preparedness.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the Convenor of the Career Counselling and Placement Cell, Dr. Trisha Dowerah Baruah, who expressed gratitude to the University Authority and the resource persons for their contributions. Appreciation was also extended to the Multimedia and IT Cell for its technical support, as well as to the faculty members, officials, organising team and participating learners.

The event was livestreamed on YouTube as well for the benefit of all. The programme formed part of KKHSOU's continuing efforts to strengthen career counselling and provide its learners with greater exposure to employment opportunities and higher education pathways.