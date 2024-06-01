Know How Tobacco Can Harm Your Body

New Delhi: Tobacco consumption devastates the human body in myriad ways. It affects almost every organ system, said doctors on World No Tobacco Day on Friday, calling for the need to quit smoke. As smoking is majorly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the full spectrum of tobacco damage is often underestimated. Tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, many of Importantly, the health experts noted that smokeless tobacco products are equally dangerous. They can lead to oral, oesophageal, and pancreatic cancers, and precancerous lesions in the mouth that can transform into malignant tumours.

They called on health authorities “to focus on prevention, early cessation support, and make stringent policies on tobacco advertising.”

Children are most vulnerable to third-hand smoke pollutants that settle indoors when tobacco is smoked, said health experts on Thursday, ahead of World No Tobacco Day. World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to raise awareness about the health risks of using tobacco. Thirdhand smoke contains more than 250 residual chemicals including nicotine and cancer-causing substances such as formaldehyde, and naphthalene. It builds up on surfaces over time and can get embedded in clothing, furniture, drapes, bedding, and carpets.

"Children are most vulnerable to thirdhand smoke because they tend to touch surfaces, and often their mouths, resulting in skin exposure and ingestion of these residues," Lancelot Mark Pinto, from P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mumbai, told IANS.

"The only way to prevent such exposure is by completely banning indoor smoking, and insisting on keeping a radius outside buildings and homes smoke-free," added Lancelot, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist at Hinduja.

Thirdhand smoke is a hidden danger, lingering in furniture, walls, and clothing long after a cigarette is extinguished. The residue can remain for weeks, months, or even years.

"Vulnerable groups include infants, children, and those with respiratory conditions, as they are more likely to come into contact with these contaminated surfaces and inhale harmful residues," Ishan Capoor, pulmonologist and respiratory medicine, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, told IANS.

"This exposure can lead to respiratory issues, developmental problems, and an increased risk of cancer," he added.

