Krishnendu Paul Claims Voting for Hailakandi Zila Parishad Board Conducted Unlawfully

Hailakandi: Hailakandi’s Guardian Minister Krishnendu Paul today raised serious allegations over the Zila Parishad Board formation held on 12 August, claiming the voting process was conducted unlawfully. Speaking to journalists in Hailakandi, he said several Zila Parishad members were seen livestreaming their votes on social media while casting them an act that violates the secrecy of the ballot.
Paul further alleged that the members involved in the incident acted on the instructions of a particular individual, which, he said, amounted to deliberate misconduct.
Following a written complaint submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Joint Secretary of the Panchayat & Rural Development Department has launched an official inquiry. Paul added that if the investigation proves any wrongdoing, the newly formed Board will be cancelled.
It may be noted that on 12 August, Congress candidate Fatema Begum Choudhury was elected President of the Zila Parishad after winning a draw of lots. In the tightly contested board formation, both BJP-backed and Congress-backed candidates secured four votes each from Zila Parishad members. The tie-breaker draw went in Fatema’s favour, paving the way for a Congress-led Board.
However, soon after the Board was constituted, BJP-supported Zila Parishad members submitted a complaint to the District Commissioner, alleging major irregularities throughout the entire process. The situation has since sparked political tension in the district as the inquiry proceeds.