Krishnendu Paul Claims Voting for Hailakandi Zila Parishad Board Conducted Unlawfully

Hailakandi: Hailakandi’s Guardian Minister Krishnendu Paul today raised serious allegations over the Zila Parishad Board formation held on 12 August, claiming the voting process was conducted unlawfully. Speaking to journalists in Hailakandi, he said several Zila Parishad members were seen livestreaming their votes on social media while casting them an act that violates the secrecy of the ballot.

Paul further alleged that the members involved in the incident acted on the instructions of a particular individual, which, he said, amounted to deliberate misconduct.