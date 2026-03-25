Kuki Armed Groups Formally Dissolve in Assam Following Peace Settlement With Centre and State

In a significant development for peace in Assam, three Kuki armed organisations operating under Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements have formally dissolved themselves, marking the culmination of a negotiated peace process with the Government of Assam and the Government of India.

The Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), United Kuki Defence Army (UKDA), and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA/KLO) announced the dissolution in a formal statement, with all affiliated units disbanded with effect from March 23, 2026.

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