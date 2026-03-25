Kuki Armed Groups Formally Dissolve in Assam Following Peace Settlement With Centre and State

In a significant development for peace in Assam, three Kuki armed organisations operating under Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements have formally dissolved themselves, marking the culmination of a negotiated peace process with the Government of Assam and the Government of India.
The Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), United Kuki Defence Army (UKDA), and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA/KLO) announced the dissolution in a formal statement, with all affiliated units disbanded with effect from March 23, 2026.
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The dissolution follows the signing of a Memorandum of Settlement on March 15, 2026, between the three groups and both the state and central governments.
The groups described the agreement as a "historic and transformative milestone" — representing a decisive shift from armed conflict to cooperation, and opening what they called a new chapter of mutual trust, reconciliation, and political accommodation in Assam.
In their formal statement, the dissolved organisations directed all cadres to:
Vacate designated camps immediately
Return to their respective homes
Resume normal civilian lives in full adherence to the Constitution of India
Actively reintegrate into mainstream society and contribute to peace and development
The groups also urged all supporters and well-wishers to extend full cooperation to authorities in maintaining stability during this transition.
Leaders of the groups addressed concerns raised by sections of civil society and other communities about the terms of the settlement.
They clarified that their original demands had been deliberately moderated to avoid conflict of interest with other communities. Specifically, they said they had voluntarily foregone:
A proposed Kuki Tribes Autonomous Regional Council in Karbi Anglong
The creation of a separate Borail district in Dima Hasao
They also stated that proposals such as the creation of new MAC (Mising Autonomous Council) seats would only be pursued through full consultation with all stakeholders.
One of the group leaders described it as "surprising and disheartening" that certain sections had raised protests and apprehensions about the settlement — particularly when no similar objections had been raised during the formation of several existing development councils in the region.
The leaders maintained that the government had handled the concerns of all communities with sensitivity and balance, and had worked to ensure the agreement remains inclusive and non-contentious.
While welcoming the peace process, the groups made a pointed appeal to the government to ensure complete and faithful implementation of all provisions of the Memorandum of Settlement.
They stressed that the long-term credibility of the peace process depends on the timely and sincere fulfilment of every commitment made under the agreement.
In a significant legal clarification, the dissolved organisations stated that any individual, group, or entity claiming to act in their name or under their banner going forward would be treated as unauthorised, and the dissolved organisations would bear no responsibility for such actions.