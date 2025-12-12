Lack of Traders at Jaggery Market in Kheroni Erupts Tension

West Karbi Anglong: The Kheroni gur market in West Karbi Anglong, known as one of Assam’s largest jaggery hubs witnessed an unusual shutdown-like situation on Friday, with no traders turning up to purchase jaggery from farmers.

Despite a steady inflow of freshly prepared gur, not a single buyer was present in the market, which left farmers helpless and lost with unsold stock. The disruption is followed after a recent police crackdown in Upper Assam, where several jaggery traders were detained and stocks seized over alleged adulteration involving artificial colouring. The operation has raised widespread fear among traders, resulting in an abrupt halt in procurement across multiple districts.

Farmers who rely on daily sales now find themselves in deep distress. “The market has been open since 7 AM, but there is not a single shopkeeper or buyer,” a local farmer said, expressing concern over the piling stock and financial uncertainty.

Producers say that jaggery, once prepared, cannot be stored for long, and the absence of traders is causing significant losses. Many urged the government to intervene immediately to restore normal trading activities and support the affected farming community.