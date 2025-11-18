Lakhimpur Commemorates Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary with Cultural Festivities and Tributes

Lakimpur: Lakhimpur district came alive with heartfelt celebrations marking the 53rd birth anniversary of the beloved artist Zubeen Garg. Known for his profound influence on Assamese music and culture, Zubeen’s memory was honoured across the region with a series of events blending tradition, devotion, and community spirit.

Near Nakshatra Cinema Hall, the JAFA Lakhimpur District Committee, Nibaruwa Lakhimpur District Committee, and cinema authorities collaborated to hold a cake-cutting ceremony accompanied by a musical performance led by Kushal Saikia, a prominent journalist and JAFA official. The festivities reflected the deep admiration locals hold for the “Voice of the Heart.”

In a significant tribute, the Laluk Youth Society unveiled a permanent statue of Zubeen Garg near the Laluk Daily Bazaar. The statue was officially revealed by Raja Boruah, one of Zubeen’s closest musical collaborators, adding a personal touch to the homage.

The day’s cultural programmes extended to Harmoti, where the Regional Students’ Association inaugurated their fourth annual invitational Bhaona festival. This four-day event celebrates the traditional Assamese devotional theatre form and draws participants from across the state, enhancing the significance of the anniversary festivities.

Earlier in the morning, the All Assam Students’ Union organised a solemn ceremony featuring flag hoisting, tricolour raising, tributes to martyrs, and floral offerings to Zubeen Garg’s portrait. This was followed by a Naam Prasanga held at a temporary Naamghar, blending spiritual remembrance with community participation.

The anniversary not only honoured a musical legend but also strengthened community bonds through shared cultural and social activities. Zubeen Garg’s legacy continues to inspire generations across Assam, with this day serving as a poignant reminder of his invaluable contributions to the region’s cultural heritage.