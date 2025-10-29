Lakhimpur’s Young Learners Take Charge: School Shakeout Programme Builds a Culture of Safety

Guwahati : The school grounds of Lakhimpur buzzed with energy as students lined up for the Great Assam School Shakeout Programme 2025, a district-wide initiative aimed at fostering disaster preparedness among young learners. Organised by the Lakhimpur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the Education Department and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the programme reached eight schools, covering a wide range of students from primary to higher secondary levels.
From Lakhimpur Academy Higher Secondary School to Dharmapur Block Primary School, students practiced mock earthquake and fire evacuation drills, guided by officials from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and volunteers from the Civil Defence Department. The drills taught students to stay calm, follow safety protocols, and evacuate systematically in emergencies.
“Today, I feel more confident. I know what to do if an earthquake happens,” said Riya Das, a Year 8 student at North Lakhimpur Town High School. Her teacher, Mr. Anil Sharma, added, “These exercises are invaluable. They instill responsibility and prepare children to act wisely in real situations.”
The programme, which ran from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., was more than a drill; it was a lesson in resilience, teamwork, and awareness. Organisers emphasised that such initiatives create a culture of safety that extends beyond classrooms.
“Empowering students with safety knowledge today ensures a safer, more resilient community tomorrow,” said a DDMA spokesperson.
By the end of the day, laughter and chatter filled the schoolyards, but the message had sunk in: preparedness is power, and Lakhimpur’s youth are leading the way.