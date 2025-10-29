Lakhimpur’s Young Learners Take Charge: School Shakeout Programme Builds a Culture of Safety

“Today, I feel more confident. I know what to do if an earthquake happens,” said Riya Das, a Year 8 student at North Lakhimpur Town High School. Her teacher, Mr. Anil Sharma, added, “These exercises are invaluable. They instill responsibility and prepare children to act wisely in real situations.”

The programme, which ran from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., was more than a drill; it was a lesson in resilience, teamwork, and awareness. Organisers emphasised that such initiatives create a culture of safety that extends beyond classrooms.

“Empowering students with safety knowledge today ensures a safer, more resilient community tomorrow,” said a DDMA spokesperson.

By the end of the day, laughter and chatter filled the schoolyards, but the message had sunk in: preparedness is power, and Lakhimpur’s youth are leading the way.