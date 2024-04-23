Lakhs of students failing the HSLC every year, Whose concern is this?

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: More than one lakh students, on average, who fail to successfully cross the hurdle of the HSLC exams every year, have become a major concern for the state government, with a big question mark hanging over their future.

This year, a total of 1.01 lakh students failed the HSLC examination in 2024. In 2023, the number of students who failed in the HSLC was 1.17 lakh. In 2022, the number was 1.96 lakh. In 2020, 1.20 lakh students failed the exams. Earlier, in 2015, the number stood at 1.46 lakh, while it was 1.09 lakh in 2010. However, in 2021, the number of students who failed was less as no examination was held on account of the COVID pandemic, and 93.1% passed the exams on the basis of the marks calculated from those obtained by the student in internal exams.

Of those who failed the HSLC exams, a small percentage appeared for re-examination, and most dropped out. A big question mark hangs over the huge chunk of students who failed the HSLC examinations, with no concrete measure adopted by the state government, in spite of concerns raised by conscious academicians and intellectuals over this issue.

According to official figures, the number of educated job seekers in the state was 9.83 lakh in 2022. This number does not include the failed students in the HSLC exams. Experts say that if these matriculation-failed students were imparted skill training or introduced to certificate courses, a large chunk of these students would have been absorbed in the education system instead of being forced to drop out of studies altogether. However, the minimum qualification for the skill training courses is matriculation-passed candidates, and those who failed the matriculation exams are deprived of the opportunity to get themselves trained in one skill or another.

Experts now opine that the reason for so many students failing to make the cut in the HSLC exams should be examined and a remedy sought for these students. The general factors attributed to the failed students are non-attendance in school, lack of interest in studies, the difficulty level of the question papers, a shortage of quality teachers, and the home atmosphere of these students.

If the pass percentage of students, on average, over the past thirty years (from 1993 to 2023) is examined, it comes to 53.1%, which cannot be regarded as a good number. In 1993, the pass percentage in the HSLC examination was 30.3%, and in 2023, it has increased to 75.7%. Though an increase has been apparent over the years, the pass percentage on average has remained at 53.1.

Getting over the brouhaha over the students that get star marks or feature on the merit list, it is now time to worry about the unfortunate students who failed to cross the hurdle of the HSLC exams. After all, they are also a human resource for the state, and their future should matter to the powers that be.

