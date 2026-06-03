Land record digitisation of 20,202 villages completed in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following a direction from the central government, the computerisation of land records has been completed for 20,202 villages in the state under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). Under this programme, the state government has taken up the work of digitising land records in 22,543 villages across 35 districts.

The Government of India has been implementing a comprehensive programme for the computerisation of land records and digitisation of maps in the country by the name of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) with 100% financial assistance from the Central Government since 2016-17.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department is implementing the programme in Assam.

As per available information, 43,92,672 records of rights (RoR) exist in the 22,543 villages targeted, and computerisation of 42,22,558 RoR has been completed, with an overall progress of 96.13%. Of the 22,543 villages, the computerisation of land records (CLR) has been completed in 20,202 villages, with a completion rate of 89.62%.

In Assam, the Record of Rights (RoR) is commonly known as Jamabandi. It is a crucial register maintained by the Revenue Department that includes details of land ownership, boundaries, area, and land classification.

The key objectives of DILRMP:

Transparency: To replace the traditional “presumptive titling” system with “conclusive titling,” providing citizens with tamper-proof and legally secure land ownership.

Dispute Reduction: Minimises fraudulent property deals and boundary disputes by integrating textual and spatial data.

Accessibility: Allows citizens to access their real-time land ownership records online, eliminating the need to physically visit revenue or registration offices.

The core components of the programme are:

Computerisation of Records: Digitising all Records of Rights (RoRs), cadastral maps, and mutation records.

Computerisation of Registration: Modernising Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) and integrating them with the land records databases.

Survey/Re-survey: Using modern technologies like drones, AI, and GIS for highly accurate land mapping.

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