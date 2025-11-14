Landslide Win for NDA in Bihar; PM Modi Hails Nitish Kumar for Historic Mandate

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the landslide victory in the state assembly election results. He also asserted that the people of Bihar have voted on “track record”.

In a post on ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I heartily congratulate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family allies Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory.”

Though the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls is still underway, the picture is clear now. The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a massive victory after crossing the 200 mark. The latest trends showed the alliance leading in 204 out of the 243 seats in the state.

According to the ECI data at 5 pm, the NDA alliance was leading in nearly 204 seats, with BJP leading in 92, JD(U) leading in 83, LJP(RV) leading in 20, HAMS in 5 and PLM in 4, as of 3 pm.

On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan collapsed and is staring at a massive defeat in the high-stakes electoral battle, with the RJP leading in 26 seats and the Congress in just 3 seats.

Nitish Kumar is set to extend his reign as the opposition has failed to strike a chord, including in key RJD bastions like Raghopur. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party.

The NDA's landslide win is being attributed to a combination of factors, including Nitish Kumar's appeal among women voters, mainly on the back of women's empowerment initiatives. Moreover, the win is also being seen as Bihar's 'thank-you note' to Nitish Kumar, who, as per experts, may be fighting his last election.