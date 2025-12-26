Late Singer Pankaj Bordoloi Memorial Award Presented to Musician Diganta Bharati

Tezpur: Tezpur paid a heartfelt tribute to late Assamese singer Pankaj Bordoloi with the presentation of the Pankaj Bordoloi Memorial Award at a colourful ceremony held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi. The award was conferred on renowned music director, lyricist, composer and singer Diganta Bharati in recognition of his contribution to Assamese music.

The programme was organised by the Sonitpur District Students’ Union on the birth anniversary of Pankaj Bordoloi, fondly remembered as a “people’s singer” for his powerful voice and protest-oriented musical expression. Tezpur residents gathered in large numbers to remember the artist, whose songs continue to resonate across generations.

Pankaj Bordoloi was known for breathing life into compositions ranging from Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha to Bhupen Hazarika. He gained immense popularity for lending his voice to Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s iconic song “Parajanamar Shubha Laganat” in the audio cassette Indradhanush, directed by the late Ajit Singh and released by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam. Even today, the song remains widely admired, keeping Bordoloi’s legacy alive.

Born on December 24, 1960, Pankaj Bordoloi passed away prematurely after battling a prolonged illness. Though he is no longer among us, his voice and creations continue to live on in the hearts of the people. Tezpur, often called the cultural capital of Assam, still takes pride in its beloved artist.

At the ceremony, Diganta Bharati was felicitated with a cash honorarium, a traditional xorai, a memento and a citation. The award was presented in the presence of Sonitpur District Students’ Union president Abhijit Nath, secretary Arup Talukdar, AASU vice-president Nitul Bora, organisational secretary Nayan Jyoti Gogoi, and Pankaj Bordoloi’s wife Ruby Bordoloi.

Expressing his happiness on receiving the honour in Tezpur, Diganta Bharati became emotional while recalling his musical association with Zubeen Garg and remembering the enduring influence of Pankaj Bordoloi on Assamese music.