Leaders Hail Assam’s Passage of UCC Bill as Historic Step Toward Equal Rights

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others congratulated the people of Assam for the passage of the UCC Bill in the state assembly today.

In his message, Amit Shah said, “I’m delighted that after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, Assam too has passed the UCC Bill today. On this occasion, I congratulated the chief minister and all the legislators who supported this bill. We’re committed to enshrining the principle of equality before the law in every part of the country.”

BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the government of Assam for this historic decision under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The passage of the UCC Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly is a significant step towards equal rights and a uniform civil system in the country.” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “These landmark reforms will further strengthen women’s empowerment, equal rights and social harmony. Congratulations to the Chief Minister for this significant achievement. Under his leadership, Assam is moving towards a more equitable and progressive future.”

Also Read: Assam Tables UCC Bill in Assembly, Proposes Ban on Polygamy and Mandatory Registration of Marriages, Live-in Relationships