Ledo-Dhemaji Demo Train Delay Leaves Passengers Agitated

Tinsukia: Passengers at the Ledo Railway Station expressed strong frustration on Thursday, November 20, after the Ledo-Dhemaji Demo Train failed to depart at its scheduled time. The train, which was supposed to leave at 6:45 a.m., had not departed even much later, leaving many commuters stranded and worried.

Daily passengers said the delay has become a frequent issue with this particular Demo train. Many of them had arrived early for important commitments, including office work, business, medical visits, and education-related travel, but were left disappointed due to the unexpected disruption. Several passengers complained that such delays cause repeated problems in their daily routines of work, business and emergencies at times.

Local residents also urged the authorities to increase the frequency of the Demo train to twice a day, saying it would greatly benefit regular travellers and reduce crowding.

Meanwhile, officials at the Ledo Railway Station informed that Thursday’s delay occurred due to a technical fault. They assured that necessary steps were being taken to resolve the issue and resume normal services as soon as possible.