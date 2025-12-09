Legacy documents to be translated into Assamese

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has once again asked all departments to strictly implement the directive mandating the use of Assamese as an official language and to expedite the identification of legacy documents requiring translation.

In a letter issued by the Home & Political (B) Department, the senior-most Secretaries of all departments were reminded that the notification dated April 14, 2025, had made it compulsory for all government notifications, office memoranda, Acts, rules, regulations, scheme guidelines, and transfer and posting orders to be issued in both English and Assamese for effective implementation of the Assam Official Language Act, 1960.

The department expressed concern that despite an earlier instruction issued on October 15, 2025, asking departments to list out old and existing Acts, rules, regulations, and notifications needing translation into Assamese, most departments have not yet submitted their reports.

Reiterating the directive, the Home & Political Department urged all departments to identify such legacy documents without further delay and submit the details at the earliest. The government stressed that this step is essential to ensure complete compliance with the mandate of the Assam Official Language Act across the state.

Also read: Assamese, regional languages must shift to digital mode: Ranoj Pegu