Legendary Actor Dharmendra Passes Away at Age 89

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the industry’s “He-Man” and “Dharam Paaji,” passed away on November 24, Monday, at the age of 89. The celebrated actor breathed his last at his Mumbai residence after struggling with respiratory complications. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month for treatment.

News of his death has left the film industry and fans across the country deeply saddened. After the announcement, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers began gathering at his residence to pay their respects.

Dharmendra was born as Dharmendra Singh Deol, who made his film debut in 1960 and became one of Indian cinema’s most loved and versatile stars. He had a remarkable career spanning more than six decades and acted in over 300 films, winning hearts with his natural charm, powerful screen presence, having the ability to excel in both romantic and action roles.

He is majorly remembered for iconic performances such as Veeru in the evergreen classic Sholay, along with roles in Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, and Pratigya. He won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997. In 2012, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

In recent years , Dharmendra appeared in films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where his performances were praised by both audiences and critics. His upcoming film Ikkis, in which he plays the grandfather of actor Agastya Nanda, will now be remembered as his final screen appearance.

Hema Malini, his wife, arrived at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre, accompanied by their daughter Esha Deol, as preparations started for his last rites. Family members, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and daughter Ahana, as well as several Bollywood actors, were seen arriving to offer their final respects.

Dharmendra leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy that has shaped the Indian film industry for generations.