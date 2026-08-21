Legendary ‘Shutter Guru’ Nalini Kanta Baruah’s vintage cameras gifted to Tezpur University

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TEZPUR: A collection of vintage cameras belonging to legendary Assam photographer Nalini Kanta Baruah, popularly known as the 'Shutter Guru,' has been donated to the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Tezpur University, marking a significant addition to the institution's photographic heritage. The collection was formally presented by his son, Madhurjya Baruah, during the inauguration of 'Sobi Ghor,' a photo exhibition-cum-competition organised by the Department on World Photography Day, 2026, observed globally on August 19.

The Department will preserve the vintage cameras as part of its photographic archive and use them for display and educational engagement, creating a tangible link between the history of photography in Assam and a new generation of visual storytellers.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Amarendra Kumar Das in the presence of Dean of Students' Welfare Prof Manabendra Mandal and Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) Prof Chandan Kumar Sharma.

Reflecting on the idea of 'Home,' this year's World Photography Day theme, 'Sobi Ghor' brought together photographs under three themes: 'The Essence of Independence,' 'Discovering Home Away from Home,' and 'Nature.' Students and research scholars from across the University participated and shared their photographs, bringing a range of perspectives and visual interpretations to the exhibition.

A distinctive feature of the exhibition was a curated timeline tracing the evolution of photography, supported by the vintage cameras from the personal collection of Nalini Kanta Baruah. His studio, Photo Service, was established in 1957, and his photographic work included documenting significant historical moments, including the Indo-China War. The display offered visitors a glimpse into the technological transformation of photography, from the mechanical era to contemporary digital image-making.

The exhibition also featured a special photo wall dedicated to singer, composer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Accepting the collection, Head of the Department of MCJ, Dr Manoj Deori, expressed gratitude to the Baruah family for entrusting the historic cameras to the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhurjya Baruah appreciated the department's efforts to encourage young photographers and observed that it was particularly encouraging to see students relying on their own creativity and photographic skills at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly capable of altering and generating images.

An alumni interaction was also organised as part of the programme, featuring Jayant Bormudoi, Chief Manager-Corporate Communications, Oil India Limited.

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