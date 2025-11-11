Legislatures must turn public opinion into policy: LS Speaker Om Birla

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today stressed that transparency and accountability must remain central to democratic governance, saying that public representatives must therefore ensure that citizens' voices are meaningfully reflected in policy-making.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said this while inaugurating the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region zonal conference in Kohima. He said that legislatures must play a pivotal role in transforming public opinion into policy. "Comprehensive development is possible only through active public participation; true progress occurs when citizens are directly involved in the democratic process," he stressed.

The theme of this year's conference is "Policy, Progress, and Citizens: Legislature as Catalysts of Change". Speaker Birla expressed hope that meaningful deliberations during the conference would lead to concrete action plans aimed at making Northeastern legislatures more empowered, accountable, and efficient.

The Speaker commended the remarkable digital transformation taking place across the legislatures of the Northeast, noting it as a significant step toward modern and transparent governance. Birla observed that such digital initiatives not only enhance efficiency and transparency but also make legislative functioning more accessible and citizen-centric.

Emphasizing the need for a comprehensive action plan for the holistic development of the Northeastern states, Om Birla highlighted the importance of factoring in the region's unique geographical conditions and climate-related challenges. He underscored that such a plan must specifically address emerging climate risks, including natural disasters, which have a profound impact on the region's livelihoods and infrastructure. Stressing the importance of sustainable and inclusive growth, the Speaker stated that development strategies for the Northeast should integrate climate resilience, green infrastructure, and active community participation to ensure long-term progress. He further noted that collaborative efforts among the Centre, state governments, and local communities are essential to harness the region's immense potential while preserving its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed that it is a matter of pride that all legislatures of the Northeastern region are upholding the tradition of collective deliberation and decision-making while being deeply attuned to local needs and aspirations. He noted that these legislatures are consistently working to strengthen accountability and transparency in governance, reflecting the true spirit of participatory democracy. The Lok Sabha Speaker further remarked that the Northeastern states are witnessing rapid progress in infrastructure development, particularly in road, rail, and air connectivity.

