Let’s make Eid free from Cow Slaughter, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the gesture of some Eidgahs refraining from cow sacrifice in the coming Bakri Eid and appealed to all Eid committees to come forward and make this Eid-ul-Azha cow-slaughter free.

The Chief Minister said that it has come to his attention that various Eidgah committees have urged people to refrain from cow slaughter in order to honour Hindu sentiments and follow the law of the land. “They’ve respected the sentiments of the majority community. Such voluntary actions will significantly contribute to strengthening communal harmony in Assam. I hope other Eidgah committees will also make similar appeals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dispur has directed all district administrations, particularly those in sensitive areas, to closely monitor any clashes related to ‘Qurbani’. This is because a section of people may try to disturb communal harmony in the state.

On the contrary, Dhubri police arrested former MLA Ali Akbar Miyan for making provocative remarks on ‘quarbani’ today. He even made a derogatory statement against the chief minister. The police have registered a case (163/2026) against him at the Bilasipara Police Station.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, strictly prohibits slaughter, sales, and transportation of cattle without valid permits. This Act prohibits cow slaughter in areas where Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs reside.

A section of troublemakers ignites communal clashes by throwing pieces of beef in the sacred places of other communities during pujas and Eid.

Meanwhile, several Eidgah committees have appealed to their faithful to opt for alternatives to cows, like goats and dumbas, for sacrifice in Bakri Eid so as not to hurt Hindu sentiment.

Also Read: Assam: Udharbond Muslims decide to avoid cow slaughter in Qurbani Eid