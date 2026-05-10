Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani appointed as new Chief of Defence Staff

NEW DELHI: The Centre has appointed Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), succeeding General Anil Chauhan, whose tenure is set to conclude on May 30. Along with assuming charge as the country's top military officer, Lieutenant General Raja Subramani will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs from the date he takes over the post until further orders. Announcing the appointment, the Ministry of Defence described Lt Gen Raja Subramani as a highly decorated officer with more than four decades of distinguished military service. (IANS)

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