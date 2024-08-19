Lifestyle Changes Key to Prevent Rising Diabetes, Hypertension & Obesity: Experts

New Delhi: The ancient wisdom of "prevention is better than cure" has never been more relevant than in the current bustling life, riddled with chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cancer. Even as these diseases, commonly known as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are posing significant health risks, adopting a healthy lifestyle may be crucial and can dramatically help reduce the risks, said experts on Sunday.

NCDs are a significant global health issue causing 41 million deaths annually, equivalent to 74 per cent of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Preventing chronic diseases like cardiovascular, hypertension, diabetes, and obesity requires a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and early detection and prevention. Lifestyle changes, stress management, and regular health check-ups can reduce costs and improve quality of life,” Dr Vinus Taneja, Consultant at the Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told IANS.

Dr. Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi noted that the NDCs “can be prevented by following a good diet that comprises fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, combined with regular physical activity.

He also stressed the need to “maintain a healthy weight, manage stress, and avoid harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption to further enhance your body's defences”.

According to a recent ‘Health of the Nation’ report by Apollo hospitals, about three in four Indians were found either obese or overweight. It showed obesity incidence increased from 9 per cent in 2016 to 20 per cent in 2023.

Hypertension incidence increased from 9 per cent in 2016 to 13 per cent in 2023, while two of three Indians, or 66 per cent are in the pre-hypertensive stage. In addition, the data also showed that one in 10 people have uncontrolled diabetes and one in three are prediabetic. More younger Indians are also facing the challenge of cancer.

The recent ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN)'s dietary guidelines for Indians reveal that more than 10 per cent of 5-19- year-olds are pre-diabetic. The WHO projects that 77 million Indians over the age of 18 have type 2 diabetes as of March 2024 and that another 25 million are prediabetic. The numbers are expected to soar in the coming years.

Unhealthy lifestyles with a high sugar-salt-fat diet coupled with sedentary lifestyles along with exposure to tobacco smoke, alcohol use, environmental factors like rising air pollution, and an ageing population are key factors driving NCDs.

Dr Kalpana Nagpal, Senior Consultant ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told IANS that vaccines are crucial for preventing diseases.

Experts also stressed regular checkups as many diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, and certain cancers, show no symptoms in their early stages. Regular check-ups can help in identifying these conditions before they progress which will increase the chances of successful treatment.

“Timely medical attention is also crucial for lumps, ulcers, and cancer. Regular colonoscopy and sleep studies are also recommended, especially for those over 40,” she said. (IANS)

