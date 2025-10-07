Linthoi Chanambam Brings Glory to India with Bronze at World Junior Judo Championships

“Linthoi has made the entire nation proud. Her journey continues to inspire thousands of young athletes across India,” Singh noted, encouraging her to keep striving for excellence and fly the Indian flag even higher.

Linthoi’s bronze adds to her growing list of international accolades, further cementing her status as one of India’s most promising young athletes in the field of judo.

The people of Manipur are celebrating her victory not just as a medal win, but as a symbol of hope, dedication, and the power of dreams.

As Linthoi continues her journey, she carries with her the hopes of a generation and the love of an entire nation.