Linthoi Chanambam Brings Glory to India with Bronze at World Junior Judo Championships

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Manipur and the nation, Linthoi Chanambam secured a bronze medal at the prestigious World Junior Judo Championships, showcasing her immense talent and unyielding determination on the global stage.
Congratulating the young judoka, former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh praised Linthoi’s achievement as a testament to her perseverance, discipline, and hard work. Taking to social media, Singh shared his heartfelt appreciation, stating that her success has once again placed Manipur’s sporting spirit in the international spotlight.
“Linthoi has made the entire nation proud. Her journey continues to inspire thousands of young athletes across India,” Singh noted, encouraging her to keep striving for excellence and fly the Indian flag even higher.
Linthoi’s bronze adds to her growing list of international accolades, further cementing her status as one of India’s most promising young athletes in the field of judo.
The people of Manipur are celebrating her victory not just as a medal win, but as a symbol of hope, dedication, and the power of dreams.
As Linthoi continues her journey, she carries with her the hopes of a generation and the love of an entire nation.
