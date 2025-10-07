Top Headlines

Zubeen’s Legacy Echoes in Manipuri Melody

Zubeen Garg’s musical legacy finds a new voice in Manipuri singer Shadananda’s soulful rendition of ‘Maya’ winning hearts across Assam and Manipur.
Image of the Hamom Shadananda singer of the 'Maya' song in Manipuri version
Image of the Hamom Shadananda singer of the 'Maya' song in Manipuri version
Published on

Guwahati: A soulful Manipuri rendition of Zubeen Garg’s iconic Assamese song ‘Maya’ is creating ripples across social media, uniting music lovers from Assam to Manipur in an emotional wave of nostalgia and admiration.

Sung by acclaimed Manipuri actor and singer Hamom Shadananda, the version titled ‘Ngaore Urubada Nangbu’  which translates to “I am crazy upon seeing you”  beautifully captures the original’s heartfelt emotion while infusing it with a distinct Manipuri essence.

The performance, now going viral, has been praised for its sincerity, smooth vocals, and rich cultural interpretation. For many, it is more than just a cover, it is a tribute that honours Zubeen Garg’s enduring musical legacy, bridging linguistic and cultural divides through the universal language of music.

Fans from both states have flooded social media with love, calling it a “musical gift” and “a tribute from the heart of Manipur to the soul of Assam.”

This cross-cultural celebration reflects the power of music to connect hearts, celebrate diversity, and carry forward the legacy of legends like Zubeen Garg  whose songs continue to inspire generations.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/i-need-an-answer-garima-saikia-garg-seeks-justice-in-an-emotional-social-media-post

Also Watch:

Manipur News
Zubeen Garg
Hamom shadananda

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com