Zubeen’s Legacy Echoes in Manipuri Melody

The performance, now going viral, has been praised for its sincerity, smooth vocals, and rich cultural interpretation. For many, it is more than just a cover, it is a tribute that honours Zubeen Garg’s enduring musical legacy, bridging linguistic and cultural divides through the universal language of music.

Fans from both states have flooded social media with love, calling it a “musical gift” and “a tribute from the heart of Manipur to the soul of Assam.”

This cross-cultural celebration reflects the power of music to connect hearts, celebrate diversity, and carry forward the legacy of legends like Zubeen Garg whose songs continue to inspire generations.