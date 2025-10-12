Literary luminaries have long used literature to guide Assamese society: Sarbananda Sonowal

Our Bureau

Tezpur/Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, today said that Assam's literary luminaries, from Laxminath Bezbarua, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Phani Sharma, Mamoni Raisom Goswami, Birendranath Bhattacharya, and Homen Borgohain to Dr Bhupen Hazarika, have long used literature and art to guide Assamese society and strengthen its cultural roots.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said this while unveiling the third collection of essays by noted writer, orator, and literary activist Hrishikesh Goswami, titled 'Postmasteror Sadhu', in the presence of distinguished members of Tezpur's intellectual and cultural community, including Prithviraj Rava, MLA and son of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha; Jnanashree Pathak, daughter of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala; and Sujit Sharma, actor and son of Natyasurya Phani Sharma, among others.

The Union Minister said, "I have been privileged to attend the release of his earlier two books, 'Netritya Ek Kala' and 'Manuhor Mrityut'. In 'Postmasteror Sadhu', Hrishikesh Goswami reflects upon the complex moral dimensions of human life and values, inspiring society to progress with compassion and wisdom. Literature plays a profound role in awakening social consciousness - it mirrors the joys, struggles, and aspirations of the people."

Sonowal noted, "Today's occasion is a blessed one, as we have among us the families of the Tezpur trinity-Jyoti, Bishnu, and Natya Surya. Their legacy shaped the foundation of Assamese art and culture. I share a personal bond with this sacred land - it was here, in Tezpur, that I was elected President of the All Assam Students' Union for the second time in 1994. This place continues to be a source of inspiration and strength for me."

Reflecting on the balance between mother tongue and modern aspiration, Sonowal observed, "There exists a silent conflict in our society-between the mother tongue and modern ambition. Many believe English is the only path to success. But how can one climb the mountain of success after forgetting the soil one stands on? My mother's lap was the greatest university of my life."

Referring to the late music icon Zubeen Garg, Sonowal said, "We must pay heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg. His passing is not only a loss to music but also to Assamese literature. Zubeen was not merely a singer - he was the people's voice. His songs captured the soul of Assam - its rivers, nature, emotions, and generational hopes. I urge the youth who love Zubeen's music to study his songs - to understand the soul behind the melody. His work will continue to inspire young Assamese to love and master their mother tongue."

The Minister also emphasised making the Assamese language future-ready through technology: "We must digitise our manuscripts, record our oral traditions, and build a digital database of Assamese literature. Let research flourish on linguistic preservation through AI and digital tools. Through knowledge, let us preserve our culture, and through culture, let us inspire progress. Let us create a vibrant environment for reading, writing, and critical thought that nurtures new writers, readers, and creative minds."

Sonowal said on the occasion, "A vibrant culture of book writing and reading nurtures an intellectually evolved society. The literary treasury of a nation reflects its soul. Hrishikesh Goswami has played a significant role in promoting Assamese children's literature through the Assam Children's Literature Trust, nurturing the imagination of young readers with creativity and depth."

In his remarks, Hrishikesh Goswami, Secretary of the Assam Children's Literature Trust, said, "The sacred land of Tezpur-home of Jyoti, Bishnu, and Natya Surya-has always called me with open arms. I feel deeply inspired that my third collection of essays, 'Postmasteror Sadhu', has been unveiled here today in the presence of the city's scholars and well-wishers."

Goswami added, "The thoughts, imagination, and creativity of humankind have always found reflection in the pages of books. Through this collection, I have tried to capture the experiences of life, social realities, and human emotions from various perspectives. If readers embrace this book with affection, I will feel deeply rewarded."

Calling for a renewed culture of reading, Goswami said, "Buying and reading books, nurturing a love for them - these are essential today. Books open the doors of our minds and expand our vision. We must all commit ourselves to reviving the joy of reading among the younger generation so that we can build a thoughtful and creative society."

