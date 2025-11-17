Literary Luminaries Shine at Pragjyotishpur Festival's Closing Ceremony in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2025 concluded on Sunday with a valedictory ceremony held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. Esteemed Tiwa scholar and essayist Maneswar Deuri received the Pragjyotishpur Literary Award 2025, while emerging short-story writer Srotaswini Tamuli was conferred the Pragjyotishpur Youth Literary Award 2025.

Maneswar Deuri, known for his decades-long contributions to Assamese literature and research in culture and history, was honoured with a citation, a traditional cheleng chador, and a cash prize. Srotaswini Tamuli, research scholar and author of the story collection Jalkhar, also received similar accolades.

The ceremony was graced by Sahitya Akademi Award winner Dr Apurba Kumar Saikia as Chief Guest. Deuri expressed heartfelt gratitude, highlighting how his works narrate the struggles and identity of his community in Lower Assam. Tamuli shared that the award inspires her to assume greater responsibility in creative writing.

A major highlight of the final day was an analytical discussion on novelist Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya’s work, featuring writer Anuradha Sarma Pujari and others. A workshop on nature literature by naturalist Saumyadeep Dutta emphasised the role of literary works in enlightening society.

A session on Assamese translated literature featured Sahitya Akademi Translation Award winner Bipul Deuri and emerging translator Dr Nayanjyoti Sharma, underscoring the significance of translation as original literature and the relevance of Sanskrit in preserving regional languages.

PLF President Phanindra Dev Choudhury expressed hope that continued literary interactions would enrich Assamese language and culture, with young writers leading future initiatives.

The three-day festival, organised by the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation, celebrated Assam’s rich literary heritage under the theme ‘In Search of Roots.’