Little Voices, Big Hearts: Assam School children Sing Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini,’ Spreading Smiles Everywhere

Guwahati : In a touching moment that has melted hearts across Assam, a group of school children from Gharmura School were captured singing Zubeen Garg’s iconic song ‘Mayabini’ while walking home after school. Their innocent voices, filled with warmth and joy, turned an ordinary afternoon into something truly magical.

The short video of the children’s heartwarming performance has gone viral, drawing love and praise from thousands online. Many described it as a reminder of how music connects souls transcending age, background, and distance.