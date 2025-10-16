Top Headlines

Little Voices, Big Hearts: Assam School children Sing Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini,’ Spreading Smiles Everywhere

Their innocent harmony from Gharmura School captures the soul of Assam, a melody of love, unity, and childhood joy that has touched hearts across the internet.
Guwahati : In a touching moment that has melted hearts across Assam, a group of school children from Gharmura School were captured singing Zubeen Garg’s iconic song ‘Mayabini’ while walking home after school. Their innocent voices, filled with warmth and joy, turned an ordinary afternoon into something truly magical.

The short video of the children’s heartwarming performance has gone viral, drawing love and praise from thousands online. Many described it as a reminder of how music connects souls  transcending age, background, and distance.

Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ has long been cherished as a song of emotion and nostalgia, and hearing it sung by young voices has given it a new life and meaning. The scene reflects the purity and happiness of childhood, and the unifying power of Assamese music in weaving communities together.

These children have unknowingly shared a beautiful lesson  that joy multiplies when shared, and that the spirit of Assam continues to thrive in every note of its songs.

