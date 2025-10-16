Construction of 209 Tribal Hostels Begins Across Assam Under Dharti Aaba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsha Abhiyan

A review meeting to assess the progress of these projects was held today at Samagra Shiksha Assam, chaired by the concerned minister, with participation from key officials and stakeholders. The meeting focused on ensuring timely completion, maintaining quality standards, and addressing implementation challenges at the district level.

The hostel projects are being executed through the Sixth Schedule Autonomous Councils, Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Corporations, and the Assam State Housing Board. Each of these agencies is tasked with expediting the work to strengthen access to education for tribal students, especially those from remote and underdeveloped areas.