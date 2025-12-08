Local Farmers’ Organic Market Launched in Tezpur to Boost Rural Producers

Tezpur: Tezpur has introduced a new weekly market which is dedicated exclusively to local farmers and launched under the slogan “Patharo Amar, Bajaro Amar… Matir Para Bajaroloi Amar Jatra.” The initiative started by the Sonitpur District Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society aims to support farmers who often work tirelessly yet fail to receive fair profits due to middlemen. To address this prolonged issue, the new market will allow farmers to sell their organically grown produce directly to consumers.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Assam’s economy, with nearly 70% of the population dependent on farming. Organisers said the step was essential to strengthen farmers and encourage the use of local, organic products. The message “Local goods are our strength” was highlighted to inspire producers and buyers alike.

The market will be held every Sunday from 7 AM to 3 PM at the Red Cross Society office premises in front of the historic Ganesh Mandir in Tezpur. The inauguration took place in the presence of Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, the District Agriculture Officer, and several distinguished personalities.

Farmers from various parts of Sonitpur brought vegetables, greens, grains, and other food items for sale on the first day. Groups such as Pavoi Green and Kanyaka Multipurpose Agriculture Project also showcased their organic products.

Speaking on the occasion, Red Cross Sonitpur Vice-President Bikram Kalita said the initiative aligns with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and aims to free farmers from middlemen while ensuring they receive the rightful value for their hard work.