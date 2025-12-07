Top Headlines

Azad Kalam Cricket Tournament Kicks Off at Bhojkhoa Playground

The 26th edition of the Azad Kalam Cricket tournament was inaugurated, 14 teams from Sonitpur joined, and villagers thanked MLA Padma Hazarika for supporting playground development
Image of the young entrepreneur Nirjon Nishim Hazarika addressing to the media person
Jamugurihat: The 26th edition of the Azad Kalam Cricket Tournament was inaugurated today at the Bhojkhoa playground under the Naduwa constituency. The event was formally launched by young entrepreneur Nirjon Nishim Hazarika, who praised the growing sports culture in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Hazarika informed that Naduwa MLA Padma Hazarika has approved ₹22 lakh for the development of the Bhojkhoa playground, a decision widely welcomed by local sports enthusiasts. One of the committee members expressed gratitude, saying, “We are truly thankful to MLA Padma Hazarika for this initiative, which will greatly benefit the youth of our area.”

The tournament, organised by the local sports committee, will feature 14 cricket teams from different parts of Sonitpur district. According to Bulu Ahmed, President of the Organising Committee, the final match will award winners with cash prizes and trophies.

In the opening match today, Gotalong Cricket Team faced the Bhojkhoa Cricket Team, marking the beginning of a competitive and lively tournament that has become a much-awaited annual event for the community.

