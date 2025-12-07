Azad Kalam Cricket Tournament Kicks Off at Bhojkhoa Playground

Jamugurihat: The 26th edition of the Azad Kalam Cricket Tournament was inaugurated today at the Bhojkhoa playground under the Naduwa constituency. The event was formally launched by young entrepreneur Nirjon Nishim Hazarika, who praised the growing sports culture in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Hazarika informed that Naduwa MLA Padma Hazarika has approved ₹22 lakh for the development of the Bhojkhoa playground, a decision widely welcomed by local sports enthusiasts. One of the committee members expressed gratitude, saying, “We are truly thankful to MLA Padma Hazarika for this initiative, which will greatly benefit the youth of our area.”