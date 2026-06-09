Locals Accuse Forest Officials of Enabling Illegal Sand and Soil Mining in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Long-standing allegations regarding illegal riverbed mining, unauthorised sawmills, and alleged corruption involving certain Forest Department officials have once again come under public scrutiny in Nalbari district.

According to allegations by locals and concerned citizens, illegal extraction and transportation of sand and soil have allegedly been continuing for years from various locations along the Pagladia, Nona and Brahmaputra rivers, reportedly with the tacit support of a section of officials and employees of the Nalbari regional forest division. Although monsoon rains have temporarily slowed activities in some areas, allegations suggest that illegal transportation continues intermittently.

Locals claim that illegal mining activities have been reported from several locations, including Damalghat, Bijulighat, Komarkuchi Ghat, Barmurikona, and Katahkuchi along the Pagladia River, as well as Bilpar-Narikuchi, Burburi, Dodetiya, Chamukha, Dhuhi, Momaitola, Sonkuriha, Namati, and Palangdi along the Nona River. Residents allege that in several cases, mining permits have already expired, yet extraction and transportation activities continue without renewed authorisation.

People in the affected areas further allege that the extensive use of dumpers, tractors, and excavators has damaged embankments and riverbanks, raising concerns about erosion and flood risks in the future.

Citizens and local groups have now urged newly appointed Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, local legislators, and district authorities to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

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