Locals Decry Forest Department’s Negligence as Elephants Wreak Havoc in Kaziranga

Kaziranga: The situation turned volatile at Borbil village under No. 2 Sildubi in Kaziranga on Monday after angry villagers surrounded a team of forest personnel, as a mark of protest against the rampant destruction of their paddy fields and property by wild elephants.

According to allegations leveled by the residents, wild elephants straying out of Kaziranga National Park have been creating havoc for a long time in Borbil village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kohora forest range’s Solmora forest camp.

Herds of wild jumbos entering the village from the Kaziranga National Park have been damaging agricultural fields and destroying paddy stored in sacks.