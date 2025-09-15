Lok Adalat in Cachar settles cases worth ₹7.42 crore, offers quick relief to hundreds

Silchar: The National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Cachar, turned out to be a welcome relief for hundreds of litigants as disputes worth over ₹7.42 crore were settled in a single day. The initiative offered people an opportunity to resolve their cases swiftly, avoiding the delays and expenses often associated with regular court proceedings.
From motor accident claims and matrimonial disputes to civil and criminal cases, a wide spectrum of pending matters were taken up along with pre-litigation issues like bank recoveries, telephone and electricity bill disputes. Out of 1,153 pending cases listed, 282 were disposed of with a settlement value of ₹5.35 crore. In addition, 555 pre-litigation cases were resolved out of 8,218, amounting to ₹2.07 crore in settlements.
For many litigants, the Lok Adalat meant not just closure of disputes but also freedom from the stress of prolonged legal uncertainty. The process, guided by principles of conciliation, allowed parties to arrive at mutually acceptable solutions in a more amicable environment.
Chairman of DLSA, Cachar, Biprajit Roy, and Secretary ,Subhadra Acharyya extended special thanks to all stakeholders, including banks, insurance companies, utility service providers and the public of Cachar district, for their cooperation. They emphasised that such initiatives not only help reduce case pendency but also build confidence in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.
The success of the Lok Adalat once again underscored its growing relevance as a bridge between formal legal procedures and accessible justice, ensuring timely relief for citizens while easing the burden on courts.
