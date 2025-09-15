Lok Adalat in Cachar settles cases worth ₹7.42 crore, offers quick relief to hundreds

From motor accident claims and matrimonial disputes to civil and criminal cases, a wide spectrum of pending matters were taken up along with pre-litigation issues like bank recoveries, telephone and electricity bill disputes. Out of 1,153 pending cases listed, 282 were disposed of with a settlement value of ₹5.35 crore. In addition, 555 pre-litigation cases were resolved out of 8,218, amounting to ₹2.07 crore in settlements.

For many litigants, the Lok Adalat meant not just closure of disputes but also freedom from the stress of prolonged legal uncertainty. The process, guided by principles of conciliation, allowed parties to arrive at mutually acceptable solutions in a more amicable environment.