Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Updates: Over 60% voter turnout reported in all 13 states and UTs

NEW DELHI: Polling in the second phase of the 2024 general elections, which commenced at 7 a.m. today, recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.96%.

as of 7 p.m. Voters from across 13 states and UTs participated enthusiastically to cast their vote at their polling station, braving the hot weather conditions.

From newlyweds to senior citizens, tribals to IT professionals, PwDs, women, and youngsters, all were seen in queues waiting to cast their votes. With the conclusion of phase 2, voting has been completed in 14 states and UTs for the 2024 general elections.

The polling was held smoothly and peacefully in all states and UTs. The Commission, led by CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, has constantly monitored the polling process since morning. Stringent security measures were implemented to maintain law and order, creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation. Webcasting was done at over 1 lakh polling stations.

Security personnel patrolling on horses in Katihar, Bihar Polling time was extended till 6 p.m. in many polling stations in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger constituencies in Bihar. To facilitate voters in hot weather conditions, special arrangements were made to combat the heat, including the provision of shamiyana, drinking water, medical kits, and fans for the convenience of voters.

Polling officials and voters alike came in their traditional attire to celebrate “Chunav ka Parv.” In Sikar, Rajasthan, women voters came in their traditional attire, braving the heat. In Varuna constituency in Karnataka, polling staff dressed in traditional attire welcomed the voters.

In phase 2, voters from 46 villages in Bastar and Kanker PCs in Chhattisgarh cast their vote in a polling booth set up in their own village for the first time in a Lok Sabha election. Thus, including phase 1, overall, 102 new polling stations were set up for the first time in these PCs for the convenience of villagers.

The Commission had made special efforts to facilitate voting among the

Particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), elderly, young and first-time voters, women, and transgenders.

Voters of the Kamar PVTG from Kulhadi Ghat village in Mahasamund PC PwD voter Vijay Sahu on his motorised tricycle voting in Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency Cricketing superstars Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, and Javagal Srinath, among others, were seen voting at different polling stations in Bangalore. Striking a pose with their inked fingers, they carried the message of the importance of participation in the electoral process to the youth.

Voters from Raima Valley, a remote area of the Dhalai Assembly segment in Tripura, came to polling stations through boats to cast their vote.

94-year-old senior citizen and retired Air Marshal PV Iyer voted within the first hour of the start of polls in Bangalore. Demonstrating an admirable zest for democracy, he appealed to young voters to come out and vote. Dhaniram Noria, a farmer of village Chhitapar under the Tendukheda Assembly, first voted, then went to his farming work. Voters were assisted to cross the Kadana Backwater to reach the Badgama polling station in Badgama Chikhli, Dungarpur, Rajasthan. (PIB)

