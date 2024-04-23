Lok Sabha election: Battleground primed, 47 candidates in the poll fray

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the expiry of the time for withdrawal of candidature for the third phase of polling, the battleground is primed for the contest on May 7, with 47 candidates in the fray for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election in the state.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature was 3 p.m. today. A total of five candidates withdrew their nominations on the final day on Monday. After the withdrawal of the five candidates today, the final number of 47 candidates will now be contesting in the four parliamentary constituencies in the third and final phase of polling in the state.

According to the state Election Department, Barpeta has the highest number of contesting candidates, with 14 candidates in the poll fray, followed by 13 candidates in the Dhubri Parliamentary constituency, 12 candidates in Kokrajhar, and 8 candidates contesting in the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency.

Among the above four parliamentary constituencies, the BJP will contest only the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency, with the other three seats left aside for the BJP’s alliance partners, AGP and UPPL. The AGP will contest for the Barpeta and Dhubri parliamentary seats, while UPPL is contesting for the Kokrajhar parliamentary seat. The opposition Congress party is, however, contesting in all four Lok Sabha seats.

Some of the key candidates in the third phase are: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP), Manoranjan Talukdar (CPI-M), and Deep Bayan (Congress) for the Barpeta parliamentary constituency; Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF), Rakibul Hussain (Congress), and Zabed Islam (AGP) for the Dhubri parliamentary constituency; Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) and Mira Borthakur (Congress) for the Guwahati parliamentary constituency; Kampa Borgoyari (BPF), Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL), and Garjan Mashahary (Congress) for the Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency.

