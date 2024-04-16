Lok Sabha election: Flying squads, surveillance and response teams active in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to counter the use of money and muscle power, liquor, and other freebies during the Lok Sabha election this time, flying squads, static surveillance teams, quick response teams, and ‘naka checking’ are active round-the-clock in the state, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On the very day of the declaration of the dates for the election on March 16, the ECI gave thrust to the misuse of money, muscle power, and other enticements that political parties use to lure the voters. Instructions were issued to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to check the use of these in the ensuing Lok Sabha election, 2024.

According to state Election Department sources, flying squads, static vigilance teams, and quick response teams are fully active in the state, and they have already seized freebies like cash, liquor, precious metals, and drugs worth crores, allegedly meant for distribution to voters.

As of April 12, there are 594 flying squads, 557 static surveillance teams, and 93 quick response teams active in the state to counter this menace. Moreover, 639 ‘naka’ checks were conducted by the police in the state.

As Assam has long been recognized as a corridor for the transit of drugs and other contraband from neighbouring states to other states in the country, vigilance has been stepped up at the inter-state borders. With the declared war on drugs being continued in full force by law enforcement agencies, the seizure of drugs has been the highest among other contraband passing through the state or with Assam as the destination.

According to ECI statistics, seizures of drugs worth Rs 48.76 crore were made in Assam between March 1 and April 13. Overall, seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies worth Rs 141.19 crore have already been made. The breakup of the seizures, according to ECI, can be summed up as: cash of Rs 3.17 crore, total liquor of 1594842 litres worth Rs 19.27 crore, precious metals worth Rs 44.22 crore, and other freebies worth Rs 25.67 crore.

Among the Northeast states, Arunachal accounted for the highest seizure of cash, with Rs 6.46 crore seized. There was no cash seized in Nagaland.

The flying squads, static surveillance teams, and quick response teams would be on high alert until the completion of the election process in the state.

