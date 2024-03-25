This will be an election for development and progress: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the eve of Holi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a boost to party workers of the BJP, AGP, and UPPL working in the campaign for the Lok Sabha election by visiting Lower Assam. He went to Lower Assam in the daytime today and then paid a visit to the AGP party headquarters in the evening.

Meanwhile, two candidates for the Dibrugarh parliamentary seat—BJP’s Sarbananda Sonowal and AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi—were seen in a unique situation when both paid a visit to a Than in Upper Assam at the same time.

The CM, after the announcement of the poll schedule, went out of Guwahati for the first time to meet party workers and boost the tempo for the poll campaign. He visited Chirang and Bongaigaon districts in the daytime today and met with party workers of the BJP, AGP, and UPPL. He exhorted them to work together for the alliance by carrying out a spirited campaign.

During his visit to Bongaigaon, he went to the residence of AGP senior leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who is contesting in the Barpeta parliamentary constituency this time. Talking to mediapersons, the CM said, “Phani Bhusan Choudhury has been the MLA of Bongaigaon continuously for 39 years now. There is a need for a good parliamentarian to represent Barpeta in the Lok Sabha. Phani Bhusan Choudhury is the AGP candidate for the alliance from Barpeta. Personally, I want a mature politician and an Assam-loving person to go to the parliament from Barpeta. He will win by a huge margin from Barpeta.”

He also said that UPPL candidate Jayanta Basumatary will win by a large margin from the Kokrajhar parliamentary seat.

In the evening, the CM visited the AGP headquarters at Ambari in the city. He was accorded a grand welcome by AGP president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and other senior party leaders and workers. Addressing them, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The poll bugle is beginning to blow in the state. Our five allied parties—BJP, AGP, UPPL, Rabha Joutho Mancha, and Ganashakti Assam. We will all carry out our responsibilities collectively. This time, the elections will be for development and progress. We will establish India as a Vishwaguru on the global stage. We will take the slogan of development to the people, which can be stated as ‘politics for development’ in PM Modi’s language.”

Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, candidates for the Dibrugarh parliamentary seat, were captured in the same frame at the time of their visit to Moran’s Khowang Haldhibari Than. They coincidentally prayed at the Than at the same time and were caught on the lens sitting together for a short while.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita said that the BJP’s candidates will submit their nominations on March 26 and 27.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections: Filing of nominations in Northeastern states begins (sentinelassam.com)