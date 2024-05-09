Lok Sabha Poll: Final turnout in Phase-III stands at 85.45 percent in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The final turnout in the third and final phase in the state is 85.45%. With this, the average turnout in the first, second, and third phases of the Lok Sabha poll in the state works out to 81.56%.

On Wednesday evening, the Election Department, Assam published the final turnout of the phase III poll in the state, placing it at 85.45%. According to the department, the highest turnout was recorded in Dhubri with 92.08%, and the lowest was in the Guwahati parliamentary constituency with 78.39%. In the other two constituencies where polling took place yesterday, on May 7, a turnout of 85.24% was recorded in Barpeta parliamentary constituency and 83.55% in Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency. The department also said that the polling was peaceful across the four parliamentary constituencies where polling took place.

Among the legislative assembly constituencies, Gauripur in Dhubri parliamentary constituency recorded the highest turnout of 94.03%, while the lowest of 67.93% was recorded in New Guwahati assembly constituency under the Guwahati parliamentary constituency.

In the polling in phase I held on April 19, the five parliamentary constituencies of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Kaziranga recorded a final turnout of 78.25%. In phase II polling on April 26 in the five parliamentary constituencies of Darrang-Udalguri, Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, and Nagaon, the final turnout was 81.17%. So, it now appears that the polling in the third and final phase recorded the highest turnout of 85.45%.

