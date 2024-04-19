Lok Sabha polls: 12 file nominations for third phase of polling

Guwahati: A total of 12 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the third phase of polling in the state, including several high-profile candidates. The third phase of polling is slated for May 7, and tomorrow (April 19) is the last date for the submission of nomination papers. The third phase of polling on May 7 will be held in the parliamentary constituencies of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

On the penultimate day of filing nominations, on Thursday, four candidates filed their nominations for the Barpeta parliamentary constituency, three each in Dhubri and Kokrajhar, and two filed their nominations in Guwahati.

Altogether, a total of 30 candidates have so far filed their nomination papers for the third phase of the LokSabha polls in the state.

The high-profile candidates filing their nominations today are: AGP candidate PhaniBhusanChoudhury for Barpeta parliamentary constituency; Congress candidate RakibulHussain for Dhubri constituency; former MLA and AGP candidate Zabed Islam for Dhubri; and MLA and UPPL candidate JayantaBasumatary for Kokrajhar.

Prior to his submitting nomination papers, MLA and AGP candidate PhaniBhusanChoudhury participated in a massive rally, in which cabinet minister and AGP president Atul Bora, cabinet minister JayantaMallabaruah, RajyaSabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, and many other BJP and AGP leaders took part. Judging by the massive response to the rally taken out prior to PhaniBhusanChoudhury filing his nomination papers, Atul Bora opined that the victory of Choudhury is assured.

During the filing of nomination papers by former MLA and AGP candidate Zabed Islam, he was accompanied by two cabinet ministers-KeshabMahanta and Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Before Congress candidate RakibulHussain filed his nomination, a huge rally was organized in Dhubri, during which AICC general secretary and Assam-in-charge Jitendra Singh and APCC president Bhupen Bora were present.

