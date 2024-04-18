Lok Sabha polls: 18 file nominations so far in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ten candidates filed their nomination papers today for four parliamentary constituencies headed for the polls in the third phase on May 7.

The four parliamentary constituencies in the third phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha are Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

Two candidates in Kokrajhar, five in Dhubri, one in Barpeta, and two in Guwahati parliamentary constituencies filed their nomination papers before the respective returning officers. Prominent among those who filed their papers today was the high-profile candidate Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF, who is contesting for the Dhubri seat. Ajmal is also the sitting MP of Dhubri.

Meanwhile, the candidate for the Barpeta parliamentary constituency, Deep Bayan, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. Before proceeding to file his nomination papers, Bayan was present at an election rally where AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh participated, along with APCC president Bhupen Bora and other leaders. Another Congress candidate, Garjan Mushahary, filed his nomination papers for the Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency.

So far, a total of 18 candidates have filed nominations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. April 19 is the last date for filing nominations for the third and final phase of polling scheduled for May 7.

