Lok Sabha polls: Congress list after CEC meet

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of AICC will meet next week and decide the final list of candidates for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies
Staff Reporter
Guwahati: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of AICC will meet next week and decide the final list of candidates for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state mentioned the Co-Chairman of the Media Department of APCC, Mehdi Alam Bora while addressing the members of media.
