Lok Sabha election: Members from Congress, TMC join BJP in Silchar

Silchar: On Saturday, a number of workers from the Congress and TMC joined BJP in Silchar. Interestingly, those who joined the ruling party on Saturday, most of them were previously in the BJP. Welcoming them in the party, the local MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty said, it is a good sign for the BJP as the party would fight the ensuing Lok Sabha election in a more strong mode. Those who had joined the BJP today included Ashish Halder who left the party in 2021 to contest the Assembly election. Dipayan Chakrabarty targeted TMC MP Susmita Dev saying that she wanted to break the BJP by alluring some party workers but she had been paid back.

The district BJP leaders informed that Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik would attend a rally here on March 4 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would distribute documents to the beneficiaries under various schemes.

