Lok Sabha Privileges Panel Issues Notice to Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Against Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Privileges Committee on Friday issued a notice to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, seeking his response to a breach of privilege complaint over remarks he allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a debate in the House. Gandhi has been asked to submit his response by August 28. The notice follows complaints by BJP members alleging that Gandhi used unparliamentary and derogatory expressions against the Union Home Minister and levelled serious allegations without providing the advance notice required under Rule 353 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha. The matter relates to Gandhi’s remarks during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur submitted a breach of privilege complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 30, alleging that Gandhi made objectionable remarks against the Home Minister during the debate. Thakur sought action over what he described as a violation of parliamentary rules and procedures.

The issue had also been raised in a separate communication dated July 29 by BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, who urged the Speaker to take cognisance of Gandhi’s alleged use of unparliamentary expressions against Shah during the same debate. Jaiswal also requested that appropriate action be initiated under the relevant parliamentary rules.

The notice from the Lok Sabha Secretariat now gives Gandhi an opportunity to respond to the allegations before the matter proceeds further. His response by the August 28 deadline is expected to form part of the committee’s consideration of the complaints.

The development comes amid continuing political friction between the government and the Opposition. Parliament Monsoon session repeatedly witnessed sharp exchanges between the Opposition and the government over certain contentious issues. (IANS)

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