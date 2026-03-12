Lok Sabha Turns Noisy as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rahul Gandhi Clash Over LoP Conduct

Responding from the Opposition benches, Rahul Gandhi defended his record and pushed back against the criticism.

"Multiple times, my name has been raised, and wild things have been said about me," he said. Gandhi argued that Parliament represents the collective voice of the entire country, not just the ruling party.

"This House is the expression of the people of India. It does not represent one party but the whole country. Every time we get up to speak, we are stopped from speaking. The last time I spoke, I raised a fundamental question about the compromises made by our PM," Gandhi said.