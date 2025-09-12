Loko Sanghati Divas fills Silchar with Kalika Prasad’s Spirit of Music

Silchar: The soulful melodies of legendary folk artist Late Kalika Prasad Bhattacharjee reverberated through Silchar this morning as the Cachar District Administration, in association with the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, observed “Loko Sanghati Divas” with solemnity and splendour at the office premises of DDIPR, Silchar.
The commemoration began with the playing of Kalika Prasad’s immortal songs through the fixed loudspeaker system of the DDIPR office, filling the air with the distinctive rhythm and resonance of his folk compositions. The day marks the birth anniversary of the illustrious son of the soil, The Government of Assam has formally declared the date as “Loko Sanghati Divas” in recognition of his monumental contribution to folk music and the preservation of cultural heritage.
Floral tributes were paid at the portrait of the late artist, as officials, family members, and artistes bowed in reverence. Assistant Commissioner and Branch Officer of Cultural Affairs, Smt. Deepa Das, ACS, who is also In-charge DDIPR, Barak Valley Zone, delivered a stirring address highlighting the lasting impact of Kalika Prasad’s work. She said, “Kalika Prasad Bhattacharjee was not only a singer but a cultural torchbearer who revived the essence of Bengali folk songs and gave them a new identity. His music was a bridge that connected the traditions of Assam and Bengal with the wider world, making folk songs a medium of both unity and pride.”
Family members of the late artist were also present at the occasion. His brother-in-law, Samar Bijoy Chakraborty, retired teacher of Adarchand High School, fondly recalled Kalika Prasad’s journey from Silchar to Kolkata, where he went on to establish himself as a celebrated folk artist. Speaking emotionally, Chakraborty said, “Kalika dedicated his life to researching and preserving folk traditions. With his troupe ‘Dohar,’ he brought the rustic charm of village songs to the national and international stage. His relentless pursuit to popularise Bengali folk music gave new recognition to our cultural identity.”
The programme was enriched by a series of cultural offerings. Renowned artists of Barak Valley presented stirring renditions of Kalika Prasad’s timeless songs, while traditional dances were also showcased. Adding a personal touch to the occasion, his uncle Shoumitra Shankar Choudhury performed a graceful dance tribute, which was warmly received by the audience.
As the notes of his songs lingered in the morning air, the observance of “Loko Sanghati Divas” stood as a vibrant celebration of Kalika Prasad’s enduring legacy reminding all present that though the artist is no more, his music continues to unite hearts and preserve the soul of folk traditions for generations to come.
This is stated in a press release issued by Regional office of Information & Public Relations Barak valley Zone Silchar Assam.
