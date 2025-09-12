Loko Sanghati Divas fills Silchar with Kalika Prasad’s Spirit of Music

Floral tributes were paid at the portrait of the late artist, as officials, family members, and artistes bowed in reverence. Assistant Commissioner and Branch Officer of Cultural Affairs, Smt. Deepa Das, ACS, who is also In-charge DDIPR, Barak Valley Zone, delivered a stirring address highlighting the lasting impact of Kalika Prasad’s work. She said, “Kalika Prasad Bhattacharjee was not only a singer but a cultural torchbearer who revived the essence of Bengali folk songs and gave them a new identity. His music was a bridge that connected the traditions of Assam and Bengal with the wider world, making folk songs a medium of both unity and pride.”

Family members of the late artist were also present at the occasion. His brother-in-law, Samar Bijoy Chakraborty, retired teacher of Adarchand High School, fondly recalled Kalika Prasad’s journey from Silchar to Kolkata, where he went on to establish himself as a celebrated folk artist. Speaking emotionally, Chakraborty said, “Kalika dedicated his life to researching and preserving folk traditions. With his troupe ‘Dohar,’ he brought the rustic charm of village songs to the national and international stage. His relentless pursuit to popularise Bengali folk music gave new recognition to our cultural identity.”

The programme was enriched by a series of cultural offerings. Renowned artists of Barak Valley presented stirring renditions of Kalika Prasad’s timeless songs, while traditional dances were also showcased. Adding a personal touch to the occasion, his uncle Shoumitra Shankar Choudhury performed a graceful dance tribute, which was warmly received by the audience.