Assam: Cachar district administration vows for paddy sales at Rs 2300 MSP on Kati Bihu

SILCHAR: Embracing the spirit of Assam’s agricultural festival, Kati Bihu, the Agriculture Department of Cachar District celebrated the occasion with a series of programmes across three agricultural sub-divisions: Silchar, Sonai, and Lakhipur. The events, marked by cultural festivities and farmer awareness campaigns, aimed to bring the agricultural community together and promote recent government initiatives.

At Durga Nagar village near Udharbond, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, who attended as the chief guest, encouraged farmers to take advantage of the increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2300 per quintal for paddy. He announced that four paddy procurement centres have been established across the district, emphasizing the importance of ensuring fair prices for farmers. Yadav extended his best wishes for the upcoming harvesting season, expressing hope for bountiful yields and successful storage across Cachar.

The Durga Nagar event was attended by notable guests, including District Agricultural Officer Dr. A.R. Ahmed, Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer Joynal Abedin, and Cachar Lead Bank Manager Dinesh Gupta, alongside various agricultural officials and social workers.

In Sonai’s Mazirgram, Assistant Commissioner Jonali Devi led celebrations at the Agriculture Knowledge Center. Joined by Dr. Nikhil Chandra Das, Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer, and Himanshu Mishra, Senior Scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Devi highlighted various schemes available to support local farmers. Attendees were briefed on the PM Kisan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, and Nano Urea initiatives, aiming to maximize productivity and sustainability in the region.

In Lakhipur, the Naamghar of Salamatpur hosted a cultural celebration attended by Additional District Commissioner Yuvraj Borthakur. Here, farmers were recognized for their contributions with traditional “gamosas,” and a spirited Bihu dance competition added to the festive atmosphere. District Agricultural Officer Dr. A.R. Ahmed and SDAO Dr. Rahul Chakraborty joined in the celebrations, ensuring farmers were well-informed about the government’s efforts to support them.

Across all three sub-divisions, the events concluded with traditional lamp lighting rituals, as farmers lit lamps in front of tulsi plants and “Akash Banti” in their fields, symbolizing hope and prosperity. Local artistes performed traditional Bihu and folk dances, making the Kati Bihu festivities memorable for the entire community, stated a press release.

