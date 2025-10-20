Long-Pending Honour: Bom Singpho Memorial Bridge Proposed in Margherita

Margherita: The enduring legacy of Bom Singpho, a valiant yet under-recognised freedom fighter from Assam’s Singpho community, is finally receiving long-awaited recognition. Plans for the construction of the “Bom Singpho Memorial Ladoi Ghat Bridge” at Inthem in Margherita are now progressing, marking a significant step towards honouring his contribution to India’s struggle for independence.

Bhogeswar Shyam, retired Secretary of Handloom and Textiles, has formally appealed to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) for financial support to realise the project. The bridge aims not only to improve local connectivity but also to serve as a lasting monument to Bom Singpho’s courage and sacrifice.

Bom Singpho led a determined rebellion against British rule in 1830, standing as one of Assam’s earliest freedom fighters. His defiance resulted in his imprisonment at Dhaka Jail, where he endured severe hardship for the cause of India’s freedom. Despite his valour, recognition for his role in history has remained minimal.

Previous efforts to commemorate him, such as the construction of the Bom Singpho Bhawan in 1995, have faltered — the structure now lies in disrepair. Locals, historians, and community leaders now hope that the proposed bridge will symbolise a renewed respect for indigenous heroes who fought valiantly for India’s liberation but were overlooked in mainstream narratives.

If approved, the Bom Singpho Memorial Bridge will not only enhance infrastructure in the region but also immortalise the name of a forgotten patriot whose bravery deserves a permanent place in Assam’s history.