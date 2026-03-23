Low-Enrolment Schools in Sivasagar Face Closure Plea Over Fund Misuse

The ANS contends that many schools under these four block offices have between just 5 and 20 students — far below the threshold set under the National Education Policy (NEP), which prescribes one teacher for every 30 students.

Despite this, the organisation alleges that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has been allocating crores of rupees for infrastructure development to these schools.

The ANS has called this a misuse of government funds and has urged authorities to investigate, close the non-viable schools, and merge them with nearby institutions through amalgamation.