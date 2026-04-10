Lung Cancer CT Scans Can Detect Other Cancers Too, Brown University Study Finds

The most notable associations were found with urinary system cancers — particularly kidney and bladder cancer — as well as blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukaemia.

The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, offer clinicians clearer guidance on which types of incidental abnormalities are more likely to represent a genuine cancer signal and which may not require immediate follow-up.

Balancing early detection with unnecessary procedures

The research addresses a long-standing tension in modern medicine: the challenge of catching cancer early without subjecting patients to unnecessary and potentially harmful tests and procedures.

"The goal is to give physicians and patients better data so that they can make more informed choices about those abnormalities that should be considered for follow-up and those that most likely can be ignored," said study author Ilana F. Gareen, a professor of epidemiology at Brown.